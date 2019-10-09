Broncos CB Bausby: Paralyzed for 30 minutes after hit

Denver Broncos cornerback De'Vante Bausby told reporters Tuesday he couldn't move for 30 minutes after a collision with a teammate during Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. "I was awake the whole time. I was never unconscious, I just couldn't move, but I was still talking and everything," said Bausby, who was put on a backboard and taken off by a cart after a collision with linebacker Alexander Johnson in the second quarter. "The doc said I would be fine, and I just trusted him. After 30 minutes, I was able to wiggle my toes, and after a couple hours I gained full mobility. So I was straight, I was fine.

"They said I was paralyzed for the first 30 minutes. Like I said, after 30 minutes I could wiggle my toes, and after two hours I could move everything else." Asked if it was a terrifying 30 minutes, Bausby replied, "Not really. ... Because I was able to talk, so I was just calm, just trusted what the doc was saying."

Bausby was taken to the Los Angeles Trauma Center, but after several tests, he was cleared and allowed to fly home with the team Sunday evening. Head coach Vic Fangio said Monday the injury was a cervical sprain, and that there was no timetable for a return, but Bausby said Tuesday he hopes to return soon.

"Strengthen my (neck) muscles again and I'll be good to go," he said. "Right now we're just going to take it really slow. Just gain, get my strength back. ... I don't have a timetable, but hopefully pretty soon. My plan is to come back and play though." The 26-year-old made his second start of the season in Sunday's win, making one tackle before the injury. He had two pass breakups in Week 3 and one in Week 4, the first pass breakups of his career across 15 games as a former undrafted free agent.

