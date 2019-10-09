Red Sox reassign pitching coaches

The Boston Red Sox have reassigned pitching coach Dana LeVangie and assistant pitching coach Brian Bannister, the team announced Tuesday. LeVangie will remain in the organization as a pro scout. Bannister will assume the role of VP of pitching development, dealing primarily with minor leaguers.

Boston finished 19th in the major leagues with a 4.70 team ERA this season. The staff endured injuries to veterans Chris Sale, David Price and Nathan Eovaldi. After winning the World Series last season, the Red Sox went 84-78 and finished in third place, 19 games behind the first-place New York Yankees, in the American League East.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was fired on Sept. 9.

