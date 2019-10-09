International Development News
Red Sox reassign pitching coaches

Reuters Boston
Updated: 09-10-2019 04:05 IST
The Boston Red Sox have reassigned pitching coach Dana LeVangie and assistant pitching coach Brian Bannister, the team announced Tuesday. LeVangie will remain in the organization as a pro scout. Bannister will assume the role of VP of pitching development, dealing primarily with minor leaguers.

Boston finished 19th in the major leagues with a 4.70 team ERA this season. The staff endured injuries to veterans Chris Sale, David Price and Nathan Eovaldi. After winning the World Series last season, the Red Sox went 84-78 and finished in third place, 19 games behind the first-place New York Yankees, in the American League East.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was fired on Sept. 9.

