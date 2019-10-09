Flyers fans can now vent in arena's rage room

Philadelphia Flyers fans won't have to wait to leave Wells Fargo Center to release their frustrations following a tough loss. The team announced Tuesday that the arena now includes a "Disassembly Room" where fans can vent by smashing things. The "rage room" is located behind a hidden library wall entrance in a new "Assembly Room" lounge and bar area -- named for a room at found inside Philadelphia's Independence Hall.

The Disassembly Room will allow fans to relieve stress on household items such as TVs, dishware and guitars by using a variety of tools that include baseball bats, sledgehammers and, naturally, hockey sticks. Fans will wear protective gear during the sessions, in which smashing some items could reveal logos of other NHL teams.

"The concept is definitely one-of-a-kind and non-traditional," said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center. "We ran the concept by some of our fans who told us they thought this would be a fresh way to have some harmless fun." Fans at Wells Fargo arena must reserve a five-minute slot for a specific time before, during or after Flyers game. The cost is $35 for individuals and $60 for groups of two people. Those entering the rage room will be given a five-gallon bucket of smaller breakable items and one "medium-sized" item to break.

