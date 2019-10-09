International Development News
Australia break women's ODI record for most consecutive wins

Australia has broken the record for most consecutive wins in women's ODI cricket with their 18th triumph on the trot.

ANI Brisbane
Updated: 09-10-2019 18:22 IST
Australia batter Alyssa Healy. Image Credit: ANI

Australia has broken the record for most consecutive wins in women's ODI cricket with their 18th triumph on the trot. The Aussies surpassed their own record of most consecutive wins, a feat they attained 20 years ago with 17 wins. Australia broke the record when they defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 196, Australia got off to a flyer as the team registered 159 runs for the first wicket. A half-century from Rachael Haynes and a blistering hundred by Alyssa Healy helped Australia chase down the target in the 27th over.

Earlier, Chamari Atapattu's swashbuckling century allowed Sri Lanka to post a score of 195/8 after opting to bat first. In the three-match ODI series, the Aussies have performed brilliantly as they won all the matches in the series. (ANI)

