Bucs release veteran LB Bucannon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released inside linebacker Deone Bucannon on Wednesday. A first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2014, Bucannon had played mostly on special teams this season.

A free agent this offseason, Bucannon played for Bucs coach Bruce Arians in Arizona and signed with Tampa Bay, hoping to win the starting inside linebacker spot. The Buccaneers then went on to select LSU linebacker Devin White with the No. 5 overall pick. The 27-year-old Bucannon is eligible to sign with any team.

In 75 career games, he has 409 tackles, seven sacks, and two interceptions. He appeared in five games and had three tackles for the Bucs. In a corresponding move, the Buccaneers signed rookie inside linebacker Noah Dawkins from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

