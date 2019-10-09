UP Yoddha lose first home match of the season in PKL

UP Yoddha on Wednesday lost their first match of the home leg 36-41 against Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 here. The standout performances for UP Yoddha's came from Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga, who scored eight points each.

Rishank Devadiga also achieved the milestone of scoring 650 points in the league overall, accompanied by Shrikant Jadhav, who achieved the milestone of scoring 300 touch points overall. The first half of the match started with Telugu Titans taking an early lead as they raced to a 6-4 lead with Siddharth Desai leading from the front for the Titans.

UP then closed the gap to 8-10 with the help of a bonus point and a touch point by Rishank Devadiga. The match witnessed a neck-and-neck competition but Titans managed to get a slender 12-9 lead with nine minutes left in the half.

But, Yoddha soon closed the gap to level the score with two successful tackles by Amit followed by captain Nitesh Kumar and a successful raid by Rishank Devadiga in a do-or-die situation. Now, it was turn of the Yoddha as they inflicted the first all-out on the Titans with a tackle by local boy Ashu Singh.

This helped UP rush to an 18-14 lead with three minutes left in the half. The Yoddha had the momentum on their side as they went into the half-time leading 20-14.

The second half looked like one way traffic as UP Yoddha inflicted the second all-out of the match with captain Nitesh Kumar tackling Rakesh Gowda to give his team a 28-17 lead. Telugu Titans tried to make a comeback as they inflicted the first all-out of the match on UP Yoddha with Siddharth Desai scoring a two pointer to get both Sumit and Aashish Nagar out.

The scoreline stood at 33-27 in favour of the Yoddha with seven minutes left in the half. Things were getting really close as a super raid by Siddharth Desai, which caught Nitesh, Amit and Gurdeep off-guard, to close the gap at 33-31.

It was now the Yoddha who made a brilliant effort with a super tackle from Sumit to get Siddharth Desai to again move slightly ahead. UP Yoddha seemed to have lost the flair all of a sudden as a second all-out on them by the Titans made sure the Yoddha trailed in the match for the first time by 36-38 points.

In spite of the valiant efforts by UP Yoddha in the end, Titans came out victorious by 41-36. UP Yoddha now stand at 69 points from 21 matches with 12 wins, seven losses and two draws.

The UP side will now face Bengaluru Bulls on Friday at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)