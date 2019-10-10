Cards rookie apologizes for posting Shildt's profane speech

Cardinals rookie outfielder Randy Arozarena apologized Wednesday night for posting an online video showing a profanity-laced speech from manager Mike Shildt in the wake of the team's win in the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series. After the Cardinals blew out the host Atlanta Braves 13-1 on Wednesday, Shildt spouted off to his team in the locker room.

"The (Braves) started some (expletive). We finished the (expletive), and that's how we roll," Shildt said. "No one (expletive) with us ever. Now, I don't give a (expletive) who we play. We're gonna (expletive) them up. We're gonna take it right to them the whole (expletive) way. We're gonna kick their (expletive) ass." Arozarena, a 24-year-old Cuba native, posted the video on Instagram but later deleted it and posted an apology in Spanish.

The subsequent text, translated to English, read, "I want to apologize to my teammates, manager, the Cardinals Organization and baseball fans for the video I posted tonight after the victory of our team in Atlanta. This was a moment that should have been private with my team and I made a rookie mistake by sharing it on my social media account." Arozarena appeared in the first 19 games of his major league career this season, going 6-for-20 (.300) with one homer and two RBIs. He made substitute appearances in the NLDS, finishing 0-for-3.

Shildt, 51, is in his first full season as the Cardinals' manager. He took over in the middle of 2018 and produced a 41-28 mark, then led St. Louis to a 91-71 record this year and the NL Central championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)