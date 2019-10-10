Sports News Roundup: Hopman Cup set to return in 2021; NBA free speech row and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Kelce expresses regret over shoving coach

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told reporters Wednesday that he regretted shoving offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sideline Sunday night as the team was in the midst of suffering its first loss of the season. "I mean, we're good," Kelce said.

Exclusive: Hopman Cup set to return in 2021 - ITF President

The mixed-gender Hopman Cup team event is set to return in 2021 after losing its traditional New Year slot on the tennis calendar, International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty said on Wednesday. This year's 31st edition of the tournament, unique in that it is the only top-level mixed team event, saw Roger Federer lead Switzerland to the title in Perth against Germany in what fans and players feared would be a golden swansong.

Chinese organizers cancel NBA fan event amid free speech row

Chinese organizers on Wednesday canceled a fan event on the eve of a National Basketball Association (NBA) exhibition game in Shanghai, the latest fallout in a growing dispute over a tweet by a team official supporting protests in Hong Kong. Chinese sponsors and partners have been cutting ties with the NBA after the Twitter post by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey last week supporting anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city.

Gymnastics: Russia's men clinch maiden team title at worlds

Russia's men clinched their first-ever team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday, edging China in a tight contest in the finals in Stuttgart. The Russians never missed a beat as they posted a score of 261.726 across six apparatus - just 0.997 more than last year's winners China.

NFL upholds Raiders LB Burfict's suspension

NFL appeals officer Derrick Brooks upheld Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict's season-ending suspension on Wednesday. Burfict will miss the remainder of the 2019 season -- including any playoff games if the Raiders reach the postseason -- as a result of repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.

Rugby: England vs France, All Blacks vs Italy canceled due to typhoon

Rugby World Cup organizers have canceled Saturday's game between England and France as well as New Zealand's match against Italy due to the risk from Typhoon Hagibis, while Sunday's key game between hosts Japan and Scotland remains in doubt. The sport's governing body World Rugby and tournament officials said at a news conference on Thursday the decision had been taken due to the disruption, particularly to transport systems, expected from the typhoon.

Motor racing: F1 monitoring Typhoon Hagibis ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Organizers of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix said on Thursday they are keeping a close eye on the advance of Typhoon Hagibis and are working to minimize any disruption to this weekend's schedule. The typhoon is predicted to be one of the most violent tropical storms to hit the region in recent years and is expected to strike the Tokyo area this weekend.

NFL notebook: Burfict's suspension upheld on appeal

Collins says she has rheumatoid arthritis

American Danielle Collins on Wednesday said she has begun treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, an immune disorder that can cause debilitating swelling and pain in the joints. The Florida native enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, reaching a career-high ranking of 23rd in the world and reaching the Australian Open semi-finals in January.

Trump criticizes Kerr, Popovich for China reactions

President Donald Trump strode into the NBA's China morass on Wednesday, denouncing the reaction of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to the controversy. The NBA is dealing with harsh reaction from its Chinese business partners to a since-deleted tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey related to protests in Hong Kong. The league subsequently apologized for the backlash to Morey's tweet but backed his ability to take a stand on the issue without speaking for the team.

