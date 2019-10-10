Rugby-Match would have gone ahead if NZ needed the points - Italy's Parisse

Italy captain Sergio Parisse pulled no punches in hiding his disappointment at the cancellation of their final Pool B match because of Typhoon Hagibis and said if the All Blacks needed to win to make the quarter-finals, the game would have gone ahead.

"It is difficult to know that we won't have the chance to play a match against one of the great teams," Parisse told reporters in Toyota City on Thursday. "If New Zealand needed four or five points against us it would not have been canceled."

