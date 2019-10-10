Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1 of India vs South Africa, 2nd Test

Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the second Test between India and South Africa, here on Thursday. India 1st Innings:

Mayank Agarwal c du Plessis b Rabada 108 Rohit Sharma c de Kock b Rabada 14

Cheteshwar Pujara c du Plessis b Rabada 58 Virat Kohli batting 63

Ajinkya Rahane batting 18 Extras (LB-6, NB-6) 12

Total (For 3 in 85.1 Overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-163, 3-198.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 17-5-37-0, Kagiso Rabada 18.1-2-48-3, Anrich Nortje 13-3-60-0, Keshav Maharaj 29-8-89-0, Senuran Muthusamy 6-1-22-0, Dean Elgar 2-0-11-0.

