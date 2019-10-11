Soccer-Belgium thrash San Marino 9-0 to qualify for Euro 2020

Romelu Lukaku scored his 50th international goal as Belgium thrashed San Marino 9-0 on Thursday and became the first side through to the Euro 2020 finals, with Russia on the verge of joining them after seeing off Scotland 4-0 in Moscow. Unbeaten Belgium have 21 points from seven games, with only one goal conceded, with Russia on 18 and Cyprus, 2-1 winners over Kazakhstan in Astana, on 10. The top two in each group qualify directly.

San Marino managed to keep a clean sheet for 27 minutes against the top-ranked 2018 World Cup semi-finalists before, as expected, the Group I floodgates opened at Brussels's King Baudouin stadium. Inter Milan striker Lukaku became the first Belgian to reach a half century of international goals with a right-footed shot to open the scoring.

