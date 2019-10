Laine, Jets jolt winless Wild

Patrik Laine collected two goals and two assists and Connor Hellebuyck had 38 saves to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. Blake Wheeler scored and set up a goal, Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic each tallied in the third period and Mark Scheifele added two assists for Winnipeg, which snapped a six-game regular-season losing streak against Minnesota.

Ryan Hartman and Brad Hunt each scored a goal for the winless Wild, who have opened the season with three straight losses for the first time in franchise history. Devan Dubnyk finished with 27 saves. Minnesota seized a 1-0 lead in the first period on Hartman's first career goal with the Wild. Hartman poked the puck off the stick of 18-year-old defenseman Ville Heinola to the left of the crease and quickly fired a shot past Hellebuyck's stick side. It marked the fifth straight time that the Jets allowed the first goal of the game.

Winnipeg forged a tie early in the second period on Wheeler's third goal of the season off a backhand pass from behind the net by Scheifele. It was the 700th point of Wheeler's NHL career. The Jets secured a 2-1 lead midway through the period after Laine's one-timer of a pass from Wheeler from the top of the left circle sailed inside the near post.

Minnesota tied it at the 3:09 mark of the third period/ Hunt carried the puck into the right circle and fired a wrist shot past a Marcus Foligno screen into the far corner for his first goal of the season. But Winnipeg took a 4-2 lead midway through the period on goals by Connor off a nice setup from Laine and Roslovic, who tapped in a rebound of a Josh Morrissey shot inside the right post just 28 seconds later.

Minnesota pulled Dubnyk with 2 1/2 minutes remaining and Laine sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

