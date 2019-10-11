Kohli equals Ponting's record of maximum hundreds as Test captain

International Development News
PTI Pune
Updated: 11-10-2019 13:25 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday emulated former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by equalling the record 19 hundreds as a Test captain.

Kohli, who hit his overall 26th hundred during the second Test against South Africa, is on par with Ponting, while former South Africa captain Graeme Smith leads the list with 25 tons to his credit.

This is Kohli's first hundred of this year, having scored two fifties in the eight innings that he has played in 2019.

COUNTRY : India
