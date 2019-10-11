NBA says no media sessions for Nets, Lakers for rest of China trip -ESPN reporter

International Development News
Development News Edition
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 14:01 IST
The U.S. National Basketball Association (NBA) has decided not to make the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers available to media during the rest of their China trip amid a furore over a Houston Rockets executive's tweet supporting Hong Kong's protesters, according to a tweet by an ESPN reporter.

A statement from the U.S. league quoted by ESPN's Dave McMenamin in a tweet said the teams "have been placed into a complicated and unprecedented situation while abroad" and that it would be unfair to ask them to address the situation in real-time.

COUNTRY : United States
