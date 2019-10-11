REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

The National Basketball Association said on Friday it won't make the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers available to media for the rest of their China visit, amid a furore over a tweet by a Houston Rockets executive supporting Hong Kong's protesters.

PEOPLE-MCGREGOR/

Mixed martial arts star McGregor appears in court in assault case DUBLIN (Reuters) - Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor appeared in court on Friday over an alleged assault on a man in a Dublin pub in April.

GYMNASTICS-WORLD-BILES/ Biles by miles: U.S. gymnast claims record fifth all-around world title

American Simone Biles became the first woman to win five all-around titles at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Thursday, building on her legacy as one of the greatest of all time. UPCOMING

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Day eight of the championships features the men's all-around final. 11 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-POR-LUX/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Portugal v Luxembourg Portugal play Luxembourg in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The match report will also include highlights of the group's other fixture, Ukraine v Lithuania.

11 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-CZE-ENG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Czech Republic v England Czech Republic play England at Prague's Eden Arena in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

11 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ICE-FRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Iceland v France Iceland play France in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will wrap the group's action

11 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-EST-GER/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Estonia v Germany - News conferences & training Estonia and Germany prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifier in Tallinn.

12 Oct SOCCER-EURO-GEO-IRL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Georgia v Ireland Georgia play Ireland in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, with Denmark also taking on Switzerland.

12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-HONGKONG/ Tennis - WTA International - Hong Kong Open

The WTA hosts an International event in Hong Kong. 12 Oct

TENNIS-TIANJIN/ Tennis - WTA International - Tianjin Open

The WTA hosts an International tournament in Tianjin. 12 Oct

TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters

Action from the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters. 12 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-HOUSTON/

Golf - PGA Tour: Houston Open third round Third round coverage from Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

12 Oct GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Italian Open Action from day three of the Italian Open at the Olgiata Golf Club in Rome.

12 Oct RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-URY/PREVIEW Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v Uruguay - News conferences & training

Wales prepare to play Uruguay in their final Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Kumamoto. 12 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-WSM/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Samoa

Ireland play Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Fukuoka. 12 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-KIPCHOGE/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - Kipchoge attempts to run a sub 2-hour marathon in Vienna Eliud Kipchoge - the marathon world record holder - will make a second attempt at becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours as he takes on the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna. The Kenyan athlete fell 25 seconds short in his first attempt in Monza, Italy in May 2017. The attempt is scheduled to take place on October 12 but there is a three-day weather window until October 14.

12 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT ATHLETICS-KIPCHOGE/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - Kipchoge reactions after sub 2-hour marathon in Vienna Eliud Kipchoge speaks to the media after attempting to become the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna.

12 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT TRIATHLON-IRONMAN/ (TV)

Ironman World Championship Some of the worlds top athletes compete in Hawaii's Ironman World Championship.

12 Oct CHINA-BASKETBALL/NBA (PIX) (TV)

Lakers and Nets play NBA exhibition match in Shenzhen amid China backlash NBA teams Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets is likely to cancel a post-game news conference after they play a second exhibition game in Shenzhen, following their first in Shanghai this week. NBA has been embroiled in an escalating row with China over comments by a team official in support of protests in Hong Kong.

12 Oct CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Second test India and South Africa meet in the second test at Ranchi.

12 Oct

