REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/TYPHOON Scotland threaten legal fight over typhoon cancellations

TOKYO - Scottish Rugby Union chief Mark Dodson said he is ready to launch a legal challenge to prevent World Cup organisers cancelling his country's game against Japan on Sunday - a measure that would almost certainly eliminate the Scots. TENNIS-SHANGHAI/

Djokovic, Federer bow out in Shanghai as 'Next Gen' stars roar into semis The next generation of youngsters made their mark at the Shanghai Masters as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev knocked out former champions Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer respectively, booking their semi-final spots on Friday.

CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA-MEDIA-ADDRESS/ NBA scraps media access to teams in China amid HK tweet backlash

SHENZHEN, China - The National Basketball Association said on Friday it won’t make the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers available to media for the rest of their China visit, amid a furore over a tweet by a Houston Rockets executive supporting Hong Kong’s protesters. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-POR-LUX/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Portugal v Luxembourg Portugal play Luxembourg in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The match report will also include highlights of the group's other fixture, Ukraine v Lithuania.

11 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-CZE-ENG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Czech Republic v England Czech Republic play England at Prague's Eden Arena in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

11 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ICE-FRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Iceland v France Iceland play France in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

11 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-EST-GER/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Estonia v Germany - News conferences & training

Estonia and Germany prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifier in Tallinn. 12 Oct

SOCCER-EURO-GEO-IRL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Georgia v Ireland

Georgia play Ireland in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, with Denmark also taking on Switzerland. 12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/PREVIEW (TV)

CANCELLED - Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Scotland - Scotland News conferences & training CANCELLED - Scotland prepare to face Japan in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Yokohama.

12 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-URY/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v Uruguay - News conferences & training Wales prepare to play Uruguay in their final Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Kumamoto.

12 Oct RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ITA/ (PIX) (TV)

MATCH CANCELLED - Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Italy MATCH CANCELLED

New Zealand play Italy in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Toyota. 12 Oct 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-FRA/ (PIX) (TV) MATCH CANCELLED - Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v France

MATCH CANCELLED England play France in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Yokohama.

12 Oct 04:15 ET / 08:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-WSM/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Samoa Ireland play Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Fukuoka.

12 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-KIPCHOGE/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - Kipchoge attempts to run a sub 2-hour marathon in Vienna

Eliud Kipchoge - the marathon world record holder - will make a second attempt at becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours as he takes on the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna. The Kenyan athlete fell 25 seconds short in his first attempt in Monza, Italy in May 2017. The attempt is scheduled to take place on October 12 but there is a three-day weather window until October 14. 12 Oct 02:15 ET / 06:15 GMT

ATHLETICS-KIPCHOGE/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - Kipchoge reactions after sub 2-hour marathon in Vienna

Eliud Kipchoge speaks to the media after attempting to become the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna. 12 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TRIATHLON-IRONMAN/ (TV) Ironman World Championship

Some of the worlds top athletes compete in Hawaii's Ironman World Championship. 12 Oct

TENNIS TENNIS-TIANJIN/

Tennis - WTA International - Tianjin Open The WTA hosts an International tournament in Tianjin.

12 Oct TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters Action from the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

12 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-HOUSTON/ Golf - PGA Tour: Houston Open third round

Third round coverage from Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. 12 Oct

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Italian Open

Action from day three of the Italian Open at the Olgiata Golf Club in Rome. 12 Oct

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION CHINA-BASKETBALL/NBA (PIX) (TV)

Lakers and Nets play NBA exhibition match in Shenzhen amid China backlash NBA teams Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets is likely to cancel a post-game news conference after they play a second exhibition game in Shenzhen, following their first in Shanghai this week. NBA has been embroiled in an escalating row with China over comments by a team official in support of protests in Hong Kong.

12 Oct CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - Second test

India and South Africa meet in the second test at Ranchi. 12 Oct

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED UNTIL 13/10 - Motor racing - Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying The qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka has been postponed until Sunday due to Typhoon Hagibis which is expected to hit Japan on Saturday.

12 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT GYMNASTICS

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Day nine features the men's and women's final apparatus I. 12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

