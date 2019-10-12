Athletics-Kipchoge runs unofficial marathon in under two hours

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours when he completed the 42 kilometres in one hour 59.40 minutes on Saturday.

The run was not officially recognised by the sport's governing body IAAF because Kipchoge used rotating pacemakers and a pacecar and was not in official competition. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

