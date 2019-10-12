International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Athletics-Kipchoge runs unofficial marathon in under two hours

Reuters
Updated: 12-10-2019 14:01 IST
Athletics-Kipchoge runs unofficial marathon in under two hours

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours when he completed the 42 kilometres in one hour 59.40 minutes on Saturday.

The run was not officially recognised by the sport's governing body IAAF because Kipchoge used rotating pacemakers and a pacecar and was not in official competition. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Also Read: Trump blurs lines between personal lawyer, attorney general

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Kenya
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019