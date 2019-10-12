Rugby-Ireland's Aki given red card in 29th minute against Samoa

Ireland was reduced to 14 men in the 29th minute of their crunch World Cup Pool A clash against Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday after inside centre Bundee Aki was given a red card for a high tackle on flyhalf Ulupano Seuteni.

Ireland, who need a bonus-point win to guarantee a spot in the quarter-finals, were leading 21-5 when referee Nic Berry sent Aki off after a TMO review of the clash.

Also Read: Rugby-Hosts Japan stun Ireland 19-12 in huge World Cup upset

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)