On Your Marks: 2019 Xi'an Yango International Marathon Starts 20 October

Consisting of a full marathon, a half marathon, and a 7km race, Xi'an Yango International Marathon (The event) will begin at 7:30, October 20, 2019. The event will establish an interactive platform for both professionals and city residents to enhance their physical health and raise awareness of sport across the city.

Co-organized by the China Athletics Association, Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau and Xi'an Municipal People's Government, the event will host 18,000 marathon runners, 8,000 half marathon competitors and 4,000 fun runners. More than 120 thousand competitors from 30 countries, including the U.S, Singapore, Japan, Italy and Canada, have registered, seeing a 50.4 percent year-on-year growth.

"We are thrilled to see so many runners gathering at Xi'an to join this fantastic event," said Xiao'an Qiang, Deputy Executive Secretary-General of Yango Marathon Committee and Deputy Mayor of Xi'an, "As one of the most popular marathon competitions in China, we have welcomed 30,000 runners from 30 countries and regions in 2018. Taking this opportunity, we would like to introduce the city of Xi'an to visitors and the world, through the exchange of culture and sports."

Establishing a partnership with the Thailand Bangkok Marathon Organizing Committee, The event will welcome ten runners from Thailand. Also, participants of the Xi'an marathon have the opportunity to get a direct entry qualification to the Bangkok Marathon.

Now in its third year, the event will entertain its competitors with a combination of historical tourist destinations and modern landscapes. Full marathon runners will start at Yong Nong Gate, the south gate of the ancient Xi'an city, and will pass views such as the Bell Tower, the Big Wild Goose Pagoda and Xi'an Jiaotong University, before reaching the finishing line at Daming Palace National Heritage Park.

The Xi'an Yango International Marathon is also the first to use 5G technology. The event applies intelligent robot guidance, augmented reality (AR) medals, 5G cloud camera and live broadcast solution using virtual reality (VR) through the competition.

The awareness of the sport will be raised further by a series of satellite competitions, including a half marathon around universities, an off-road challenge in Qinling and city running events throughout the year.

Registration for the event now opens on the official website www.xian42195.com.

About Xi'an

The capital of China's western Shaanxi province, Xi'an is an international tourist destination with over 3,000 years of history and world-renowned attractions such as the Terracotta Warriors and Horses and its ancient City Wall. The city, dubbed "China's outdoor museum," was the starting point of the Silk Road, an old network of trade routes established during China's Han Dynasty that linked the East and the West in commerce.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009942/Xi_an_Yango_International_Marathon.jpg