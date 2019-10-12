Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Gymnastics: Yulo claims Philippines' first-ever gold at worlds

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines became the first gymnast from his country to ever win a gold medal at the world championships, edging Israel's Artem Dolgopyat in the floor exercise final in Stuttgart on Saturday. Yulo, the youngest competitor in this year's event at 19, consistently posted controlled landings to post an impressive score of 15.300 points - 0.1 more than second-placed Dolgopyat. Chinese fans miffed at NBA, but not enough to skip a game

Thousands of Chinese basketball fans cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets at an NBA exhibition game in the city of Shenzhen on Saturday night - but some warned the organization to stay out of politics. Daryl Morey, general manager of another team, the Houston Rockets, voiced support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in a tweet last week, prompting Chinese sponsors and partners to cut ties with the NBA. Britain's Watson powers into first WTA final since 2016

Britain's Heather Watson reached her first WTA final in over three years by overcoming Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-4 in the Tianjin Open on Saturday. Despite having played for over three hours to beat Magda Linette on Friday, Watson showed no signs of fatigue as she broke twice to close out the opening set in 25 minutes. Biles wins vault gold to tie worlds medal record

Simone Biles claimed a record-equaling 23rd medal at the gymnastics world championships on Saturday, leading an American one-two finish in the vault final in Stuttgart. Biles produced two breathtaking vaults -- a Cheng and an Amanar -- to finish with an average score of 15.399 inside a packed arena. WTA roundup: Gauff reaches first singles final in Linz

American teen sensation Coco Gauff reached her first WTA singles final Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz in Austria. The 15-year-old Gauff, who claimed her spot in the main draw as a lucky loser, saved nine of 10 break points against the three-time Linz semifinalist and prevailed on 71 percent of her second-serve points to earn the win. Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon like landing on the moon

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all. Guided by green laser beams shone onto the road and helped by 41 world class athletes choreographed into rotating teams of pacemakers, the Olympic champion and world record holder smashed the barrier by 20 seconds, finishing in one hour 59.40 minutes. Medvedev extends hot streak to set up Shanghai final with Zverev

Russia's Daniil Medvedev remarkably reached his ninth final of the season as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 7-5 at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday. U.S. Open runner-up Medvedev, chasing his fourth ATP Tour title in a breakthrough 2019 season, will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final. Brown wants to resolve issues, return to NFL

Antonio Brown reportedly wants to resolve his off-field issues and return to the NFL soon. The troubled former Steelers-Raiders-Patriots wideout hopes to have his playing status cleared up "in the next few weeks," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday. Golf: Malnati surges into lead at Houston Open

Peter Malnati rode a hot start to finish atop the leaderboard with a seven-under 65 at the Houston Open in a weather-shortened second round at the PGA Tour event on Friday. Malnati, who fired a first-round 69, nabbed three birdies and an eagle in a confident trip around the course in southern Texas. Cycling: Mollema snatches biggest career win in Il Lombardia

Dutchman Bauke Mollema claimed his biggest career victory when he won the Il Lombardia one-day race, a 243-km ride from Bergamo on Saturday. Il Lombardia is the last of five 'Monument' classics in the cycling season after Milan-Sanremo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

