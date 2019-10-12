Yankees add OF Hicks, P Sabathia to ALCS roster

The New York Yankees reinstated outfielder Aaron Hicks from the 60-day injured list Saturday and added him to the American League Championship Series roster. The Yankees also named veteran left-hander CC Sabathia to the 25-man roster prior to Saturday's series opener against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Hicks, 30, has been out since Aug. 3 due to a flexor strain in his right elbow. He batted .235 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs in 59 games this season. The 39-year-old Sabathia, in his 19th and final season, has dealt with injuries to his right knee and left shoulder. He was not on the roster for the American League Division Series victory against the Minnesota Twins.

Sabathia, who last pitched on Sept. 24, was 5-8 with 107 strikeouts and a 4.95 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) this season. The odd men out for the Yankees are utility man Tyler Wade and first baseman Luke Voit, who were both on the ALDS roster.

--Field Level Media

