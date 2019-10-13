International Development News
Motor racing-Bottas wins in Japan as Mercedes take sixth title in a row

Reuters
Updated: 13-10-2019 12:21 IST
Valtteri Bottas roared to victory in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday as Mercedes clinched the Formula One constructors' championship for the sixth year in a row.

The result left the Finn as the only driver who can deny team mate Lewis Hamilton a sixth drivers' title, meaning Mercedes are sure of an unprecedented sixth successive championship double.

Hamilton, who took an extra point for fastest lap, finished third with an overall lead of 64 points and four races remaining. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was second after starting on pole position. (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

