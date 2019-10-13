International Development News
Athletics-Kosgei shatters world marathon record, Cherono wins men's race

Reuters Chicago
Updated: 13-10-2019 20:55 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's women's marathon world record when she ran two hours, 14 minutes, four seconds at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. Kosgei set a blistering pace from the start to shatter the previous record of 2:15:25 which Briton Radcliffe set in 2003.

Kenyan Lawrence Cherono sprinted past Ethiopian Dejene Debela to win the men's race. Cherono clocked an unofficial two hours, five minutes, 45 seconds to add to his Boston Marathon title.

Debela was a second back as British defending champion Mo Farah placed eighth in 2:09.58 and Galen Rupp failed to finish. The race was the first for Farah and Rupp since their former coach Alberto Salazar was banned from the sport for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct",

Salazar has said he plans to appeal against the ruling.

