Sports News Summary: Gymnastics: Nagornyy claims vault gold as Russia raise the roof in Stuttgart

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Gymnastics: Nagornyy claims vault gold as Russia raise the roof in Stuttgart

Nikita Nagornyy won the individual vault final for his third gold medal at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, while team mate Artur Dalaloyan ensured a one-two Russian finish on Sunday. Nagornyy nailed his first Dragulescu vault with a smooth landing to score 14.966 -- beating Dalaloyan by a slim margin of 0.033, while Ukraine's Igor Radivilov took the bronze medal. MLB notebook: Angels reportedly knew of Skaggs' drug use

A Los Angeles Angels employee admitted to federal investigators that he provided oxycodone to Tyler Skaggs, used the drug with the late pitcher for years, and that the team knew about Skaggs' drug abuse, ESPN reported Saturday. Eric Kay, the Angels' director of communications, also told the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that five other players used opiates while with the team, according to an investigation by the network's "Outside the Lines." Kosgei shatters world marathon record, Cherono wins men's race

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old women's marathon world record by more than a minute when she ran two hours, 14 minutes, four seconds at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. Kosgei set a blistering pace from the start to shatter the record of 2:15:25 set by Briton Radcliffe in London in April 2003. Brilliant Biles wins vault gold to tie worlds medal record

Simone Biles claimed a record-equaling 23rd medal at the gymnastics world championships on Saturday, leading an American one-two finish in the vault final in Stuttgart. Biles produced two breathtaking vaults -- a Cheng and an Amanar -- to finish with an average score of 15.399 inside a packed arena. 'It's crazy': American Gauff wins first WTA title at age 15

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff became the youngest player to win a WTA title in 15 years as she beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the Linz Open final on Sunday. The 15-year-old Gauff, who started the season ranked well outside the world's top 600, beat Latvia's Ostapenko 6-3 1-6 6-2 in a topsy-turvy contest. American Biles wins record 24th medal at worlds

American Simone Biles clinched a record 24th medal at the world gymnastics championships on Sunday, becoming the most decorated athlete in the event's history. The 22-year-old's fourth gold medal of the week in Stuttgart, in the balance beam final, ensures she has now overtaken Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's tally of 23. NFL notebook: WR Brown reportedly wants to play

Antonio Brown wants to resolve his off-field issues and return to the NFL soon, as ESPN reported Saturday the former Steelers-Raiders-Patriots wideout hopes to have his playing status cleared up "in the next few weeks." Brown, 31, is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy after a former trainer filed a lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Kipchoge's sub-two-hour marathon like landing on the moon

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all. Guided by green laser beams shone onto the road and helped by 41 world class athletes choreographed into rotating teams of pacemakers, the Olympic champion and world record holder smashed the barrier by 20 seconds, finishing in one hour 59.40 minutes. NHL roundup: Oilers stay unbeaten, drop Rangers

Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 10:16 remaining, and Leon Draisaitl collected two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers dominated the third period and remained unbeaten with a 4-1 victory over the host New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. The Oilers improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 1985-86 season and became the first team in NHL history to open a season with five straight wins while overcoming a deficit in each contest. Medvedev mauls Zverev to lift Shanghai Masters title

Russian Daniil Medvedev pulverized Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-1 to lift his fourth title of the season at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday. Germany's Zverev started the match with a 4-0 head-to-head record in his favor against Medvedev but had conceded that his opponent was "probably the best player in the world" at the moment.

