Soccer-Russia beat Cyprus to qualify for Euro 2020

Russia booked their place in next year's European Championship finals with a comprehensive 5-0 win over 10-man Cyprus away in Nicosia on Sunday. Russia is the third team to qualify for the 24-team tournament, following Group I rivals Belgium and Italy from Group J.

The Russians needed only draw to ensure a top-two finish and qualification but an early strike from Denis Cheryshev set them on their way to their seventh victory in eight qualification games. The Valencia winger then turned provider as he set up Magomed Ozdoev for the second goal in the 23rd minute.

Artem Dyzuba made it 3-0 and Aleksandr Golovin added a fourth with two minutes to play. Cheryshev finished off the victory with the last shot of the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)