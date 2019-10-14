Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 4 PM ET on Sunday, Oct 13

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 4 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Report: Bears G Long headed to injured reserve Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long is expected to be placed on injured reserve due to a hip injury, the NFL Network reported on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-LONG, Field Level Media - - Report: Redskins will take time choosing Gruden's successor The Washington Redskins aren’t expected to begin the search for a head coach to replace the fired Jay Gruden until the end of the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-WSH-GRUDEN, Field Level Media

- - Jaguars CB Ramsey to miss third straight game Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was declared inactive Sunday morning and will miss his third consecutive game with a back injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-RAMSEY, Field Level Media - -

NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - -

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Panthers at Buccaneers, 9:30 a.m. Seahawks at Browns, 1 p.m. Texans at Chiefs, 1 p.m. Redskins at Dolphins, 1 p.m. Eagles at Vikings, 1 p.m. Saints at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Bengals at Ravens, 1 p.m. 49ers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. Falcons at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. Titans at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys at Jets, 4:25 p.m. Steelers at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. - - - -

NCAAF LSU vaults up three spots to No. 2; SEC has top 2 teams LSU moves into the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 poll FOOTBALL-NCAAF, Field Level Media - - - -

NCAAB Calhoun denies sexual discrimination allegations Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun denied claims he discriminated against the former associate athletic director at the University of St. Joseph based on her gender, saying he is a strong supporter of women’s rights. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-CALHOUN, Field Level Media - - - -

MLB AL Championship Series: Yankees at Astros The New York Yankees will try to take a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series. BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-NYY, expect ASAP after 8:08 p.m. ET game, Field Level Media - - Preview: Cardinals, Nationals meet in Game 3 The Washington Nationals return home with a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series. BASEBALL-MLB-WSH-STL,

- - - - NHL Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern): Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m. Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

- - Game previews: Previews of October 14 action in the NHL. HOCKEY-NHL, expect previews of most games by 11 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF PGA recap Coverage of the Houston Open GOLF-PGA, Field Level Media

- - Champions Tour recap Coverage of the SAS Championship from Cary, N.C. GOLF-CHAMP, Field Level Media

- - - - TENNIS WTA roundup WTA roundup: Gauff captures first singles title in Linz American teen sensation Coco Gauff captured the first WTA singles title of her career Sunday with a three-set victory over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. TENNIS-WTA, Field Level Media

- - ATP recap Medvedev dominates Zverev to win in Shanghai Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Zverev for the first time in five career attempts on Sunday to win the Shanghai Masters -- his second straight ATP Masters 1000 win. TENNIS-ATP, SHANGHAI-OPEN, Field Level Media - - - -

AUTOS Hamlin confident despite starting from back at Talladega With four regular season victories and his highest position (second place) in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings since April, Denny Hamlin said he comes to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) feeling as prepared and optimistic as possible. - -

AUTORACING-NAS-HAMLIN, Field Level Media NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Coverage of the day’s race. AUTORACING-ATP-TALLADEGA, expect ASAP after 2 p.m. ET race, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS (Select clients. Contact sales for more information) SKT earn second straight win in Worlds 2019 Main Event group play SK Telecom T1 and Invictus Gaming moved to 2-0 in group play after Day 2 of the Worlds 2019 Main Event on Sunday at the $2.2 million League of Legends event.. ESPORTS-LOL-WORLDS, Field Level Media - -

'Zellsis,' 'Subroza' part ways with Swole Patrol Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro and Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik announced Sunday that they are no longer with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team Swole Patrol. ESPORTS-CSGO, SWOLE-PATROL, Field Level Media - - - -

