Dolphins pull QB Rosen for Fitzpatrick

The Miami Dolphins pulled quarterback Josh Rosen in favor of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the visiting Washington Redskins. The change came just four days after head coach Brian Flores told reporters the quarterback position was "settled," and that Rosen would start for the remainder of the season, assuming he was healthy.

After Fitzpatrick nearly rallied the Dolphins from 14 points down to their first victory, Flores told reporters postgame that Rosen will continue to start, but added: "there's always competition." "I felt like we needed a spark," Flores said regarding the change. "We needed to get something going."

Fitzpatrick entered with 14:55 to play in regulation, with Miami trailing 17-3, and he did get something going. On his first possession, he led a nine-play, 55-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Kalen Ballage. It was the first time this season the Dolphins had scored after halftime.

Miami punted on its next two drives, gaining just one first down, but Fitzpatrick got one more chance with 2:02 remaining and down by seven. He marched the Dolphins 75 yards in nine plays, hitting DeVante Parker for an 11-yard score with 10 seconds remaining. Down 17-16, Flores went for two and the win, but Fitzpatrick's pass to Kenyan Drake fell incomplete, sealing a loss and an 0-5 start. The Dolphins had lost each of their first four games by a combined margin of 163-26, with all four losses by at least 20 points.

Rosen was 15 of 25 for 85 yards and two interceptions, absorbing five sacks, before being pulled. He led a 10-play, 63-yard drive late in the first half to set up a 39-yard field goal, but the Dolphins' other seven drives with Rosen ended in five punts and the two interceptions. Entering Sunday, Rosen was 43 of 84 for 482 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions.

Fitzpatrick was 27 of 52 for 303 yards, one touchdown and four picks in parts of three games this season before Sunday. He started the Dolphins' first two games before entering briefly for an injured Rosen in Week 3. --Field Level Media

