Injured Stanton not in Yankees' Game 2 lineup

New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton was held out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros due to a strained right quadriceps. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the strain was detected during an MRI exam. Boone said Stanton suffered the injury in the second inning on Saturday while running down the first-base line to beat out an infield hit.

Boone said he is hopeful that Stanton will be able to play in the field later in the series. He also indicated that Stanton could be available as a pinch hitter on Sunday. "He's going to have some tests and stuff," Boone said before the game. "... Now it's kind of treating it as a day-to-day situation, see where we're at, hopefully in the next 48 hours."

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a homer in Saturday's 7-0 rout of the Astros. Cameron Maybin was in Sunday's lineup in left field in place of Stanton.

Stanton played in just 18 regular-season games due to various injuries. Stanton is 1-for-8 with a homer and five strikeouts in his career against scheduled Houston starter Justin Verlander.

--Field Level Media

