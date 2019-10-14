Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL injury notebook: Seahawks fear worst for TE Dissly

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday's 32-28 win in Cleveland that was so severe coach Pete Carroll called the injury "devastating" after the game. Dissly pulled up lame after running untouched in the end zone in the second quarter. He had to be helped off the field and did not return. He finished the game with one target and no catches. Kosgei shatters Radcliffe's world record, Cherono wins men's race

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old women's marathon world record but former Alberto Salazar coached athletes, including Mo Farah, were never a factor in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. The 25-year-old Kosgei set a blistering pace from the start to run two hours, 14 minutes, four seconds and shatter Radcliffe's previous record of 2:15:25 which the Briton set in London in April 2003. U.S. Eagles look to squeeze learnings out of Japan experience

The United States finished the Rugby World Cup without a single point but there is optimism that a young squad will have been improved by the experience and that a paradigm shift in the game in North America could be only eight years away. The Eagles' last Pool C match against Tonga on Sunday was their best chance of coming up with the single victory that distinguished their 1987, 2003 and 2011 campaigns. NHL roundup: Penguins rout Jets for 3rd straight win

Sam Lafferty, Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese each scored twice as the Pittsburgh Penguins won their third game in a row, defeating the host Winnipeg Jets 7-2 Sunday. Dominik Simon also scored for the Penguins and goaltender Tristan Jarry made 27 saves. Kerr: Warriors' Curry 'at his peak'

The Golden State Warriors no longer have Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson is recovering from a torn ACL. The Warriors will need sharp-shooting guard Stephen Curry more than ever this season, and coach Steve Kerr said the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is ready to deliver. American Biles wins record 24th medal at worlds

American Simone Biles clinched a record 24th medal at the world gymnastics championships on Sunday, becoming the most decorated athlete in the event's history. The 22-year-old's fourth gold medal of the week in Stuttgart, in the balance beam final, ensures she has now overtaken Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's tally of 23. NFL roundup: Watson, Texans hand Chiefs 2nd straight loss

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 280 yards and accounted for three touchdowns Sunday as the Texans handled the Chiefs 31-24 at Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Watson and the Texans executed 83 plays, 36 more than Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (4-2), who suffered a second straight defeat at home for the first time since 2015. Houston (4-2) rolled to 472 total yards, using six drives of 10 plays or more. Angels employee working with feds: 'Right thing to do'

The Los Angeles Angels employee who claims he gave opioids to late pitcher Tyler Skaggs told ESPN on Sunday that he is coming forward because it is "time for everyone to stand up and take responsibility." Eric Kay, the team's communications director whom ESPN reported is on paid leave as he deals with his own opioid addiction, issued a statement through his attorney to "Outside the Lines." Kipchoge yet to make Tokyo 2020 plans, targets full recovery

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge said he needs time to recover physically and mentally after becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours and has yet to decide if he will defend his title at next year's Tokyo Olympics. World record holder Kipchoge smashed the two-hour barrier on a special course in Vienna on Saturday, finishing in one hour 59 minutes and 40 seconds in an unofficial attempt. Pope mistakenly Tweets support for U.S. 'Saints' football team

Some saints wear halos, other saints wear helmets. The Vatican employees who manage Pope Francis' official Twitter account in English confused the two on Sunday when Tweeting about five new saints he canonised in St. Peter's Square..

