Rugby: South Africa and Kenya manage to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The second day of the 2019 Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com) Women's Sevens sponsored by Société Générale has come to an end on Sunday and so did the tournament. Kenya lost the final game to South Africa 14-15, however, they still managed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. South Africa and Kenya are both entitled to participate now in a qualification tournament for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Tunisia and Madagascar are qualified for the Olympic repechage tournament June next year.

The day started at 09:30 with South Africa beating Morocco 42-00. Madagascar was up next with a victory against Senegal 24-05, while Uganda suffered a 00-33 defeat against the Tunisian hosts. Kenya beat Zimbabwe 36-05 while Ghana had the final say in their clash against Mauritius, which ended 29-10. Zambia wrapped up the first round of the games with a 24-05 victory over Botswana.

South Africa comes out on top against Madagascar 29-00 in the semi-final game while host Tunisia was shown the way out by Kenya after a 00-19 loss. Madagascar went on to claim the third place after beating Tunisia 05-00. The final clash between South Africa and Kenya resulted in a victory for the South Africans by a small gap. The final result was 15-14.

The final ranking of Rugby Africa Women's Sevens 2019:

South Africa

Kenya

Madagascar

Tunisia

Uganda

Senegal

Morocco

Zimbabwe

Ghana

Zambia

Botswana

Mauritius

Alongside the tournament, many kids from different schools across Tunisia, gathered for the Get Into Rugby event which was organised in partnership with Société Générale at the training grounds near the main stadium. The U12 kids got to attend a couple of games from the tournament to get a better feel for the atmosphere. The event was wrapped with a group photo with Rugby Africa president, Khaled Babbou, along with many Rugby Africa and Tunisia officials.

(With Inputs from APO)