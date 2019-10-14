Reports: Patriots look to bring back TE Watson

The New England Patriots are expected to re-sign veteran tight end Ben Watson, according to multiple reports. Watson, 38, was in camp with the Patriots but did not play in a game and was released last week after serving a four-game suspension because of a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Coach Bill Belichick said there wasn't room on the roster for Watson after the suspension ended, but injuries to tight end Matt LaCosse and fullback Jakob Johnson during Thursday night's win over the New York Giants have changed the team's needs. ESPN first reported Monday that the Patriots were working toward bringing back the 38-year-old Watson, a 16-year NFL veteran who has 530 career receptions for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Last season in New Orleans, Watson had 35 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games (four starts). He also appeared in one postseason game, with one catch for 12 yards. LaCosse and Ryan Izzo are the only tight ends on the roster as New England regroups at the position after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski in the offseason.

