REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-TITLE/ Hamilton sees F1 title race going on beyond Mexico

LONDON - Lewis Hamilton expects he will have to wait beyond Mexico, the next race on the calendar and one that could be a struggle for his Mercedes team, to secure his sixth Formula One world championship. ATHLETICS-IAAF/AWARDS

Kipchoge, 10 others nominated for male athlete of year Kenyan Eluid Kipchoge, who on Saturday became the first man to run a marathon in less than two hours, is one of 11 nominees for the IAAF male athlete of the year, athletics' governing body said on Monday.

TENNIS-OLYMPICS/FEDERER Heart decides as Federer confirms Tokyo Olympics participation

Roger Federer confirmed his participation in next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo and said on Monday that he had listened to his heart before making the decision. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-FRA-TUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Turkey France play Turkey in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will wrap the Group's action.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-UKR-POR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Ukraine v Portugal Ukraine play Portugal in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The match report will also include highlights of the group's other fixture, Lithuania v Serbia.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. 15 Oct

CYCLING CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France 2020 Presentation The route for the 2020 Tour de France is revealed at a presentation ceremony in Paris.

15 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England news conference

15 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)