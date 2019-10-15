Report: Rockets G Green could miss season (foot)

Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green's broken foot is worse than expected and the team fears he could miss the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Green limped off the court during Thursday's preseason game in Tokyo against the Toronto Raptors.

The 33-year-old NBA journeyman appeared in 73 games off the Houston bench in 2018-19, averaging 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 20.2 minutes. He was third on the team with 156 3-pointers. Green is entering his third season with the Rockets and his 13th in the NBA, a professional career that has included time with eight NBA franchises plus stints in Russia and China.

