REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

SOCCER-EURO-BGR-ENG/ Bulgarian soccer chief quits after racist chants mar England game

SOFIA - Bulgarian soccer chief Borislav Mihaylov resigned on Tuesday after fans taunted England’s black players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia, prompting match officials to halt the game twice. SOCCER-EURO-UKR-POR/RONALDO

'I don't look for records, they look for me': Ronaldo after 700th goal Cristiano Ronaldo has lost count of the number of records he has broken, the Portugal forward said after scoring the 700th goal of his career during a 2-1 defeat to Ukraine on Monday.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/TACKLE No change to high tackle hard line despite rash of red - World Rugby

TOKYO - World Rugby chief Brett Gosper said there would be no change to the hard line on high tackles at the Rugby World Cup and that the number of red cards would decrease once players changed their behaviour. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-SWE-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Sweden v Spain Sweden play Spain in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, and we will also round up the action from the rest of the group.

15 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-LIE-ITA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Liechtenstein v Italy Liechtenstein play Italy in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

15 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SWI-IRL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Switzerland v Ireland Switzerland play Ireland in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

15 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-HEALTH/

Soccer-FIFPRO conference on health challenges in professional football Conference at Arsenal stadium organised by world players' union FIFPRO on professional footballer player health. Speakers include former Dutch international Marco Van Basten.

16 Oct TENNIS

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. 16 Oct

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England news conference England players speak to the media ahead of their RWC quarter-final.

16 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales news conference Wales players look ahead to their RWC quarter-final against France.

16 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France news conference France players look ahead to their RWC quarter-final against Wales.

16 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

