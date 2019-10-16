Sports News Roundup: CONCACAF Nations League; UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier match and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Canada rolls past USA in CONCACAF Nations League

Alphonso Davies scored in the 63rd minute, and Lucas Cavallini added the clincher in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to give Canada a 2-0 win over the United States men's national soccer team in a CONCACAF Nations League match on Tuesday in Toronto. The Canadians beat their neighbors to the south for the first time since posting a 2-0 victory in a friendly on April 2, 1985. Canada's most recent victory in a competitive match against the United States had come in 1980. The Americans had a 17-game unbeaten streak (9-0-8) vs. their rival end.

Rams acquire CB Ramsey in blockbuster deal with Jags

Hours after trading away cornerback Marcus Peters, the Los Angeles Rams dealt two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Jaguars will receive the Rams' first-rounders in each of the next two years, plus a fourth-rounder in 2021.

Tiger to tell his 'definitive story' in memoir

Tiger Woods will write a memoir billed by the publishers as a "candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life". A publication date was not given for "Back", which is the first account from 15-times major winner Woods, 43, and is being written with the full cooperation of his friends, family and inner circle.

Murray overcomes determined Coppejans in Antwerp opener

Former world number one Andy Murray began his European Open campaign with a battling 6-4 7-6(4) victory over unseeded Belgian Kimmer Coppejans in Antwerp on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Scot, who is continuing his comeback after having career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January, was stretched by the wildcard in the second set but held his nerve to prevail in an hour and 44 minutes.

NFL notebook: Bucs sticking with INT-prone Winston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Jameis Winston will remain his team's starting quarterback despite throwing a career-worst five interceptions Sunday in a loss to the Carolina Panthers in London. "No," Arians said when asked if Winston would be replaced. "I look at the reasons why. What happened? If it happens again, yeah, it'll concern the hell out of me."

World Cup winner Carli Lloyd keen to try NFL

Carli Lloyd, a twice winner of the women's World Cup, said on Tuesday that she was seriously considering a future as a pro kicker in the NFL. "I want to try it. I want to put a helmet on, I want to put pads on, I want to kick with two steps. And then see from there," Lloyd told former player Julie Foudy on an ESPN podcast, fueling rumors that she may become the first woman to compete in the NFL.

LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters Tuesday he believes his comments on Monday -- regarding a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in favor of an independent Hong Kong -- were taken out of context, calling the circumstances as a whole "tough." "I mean obviously it's a tough situation that we're all in right now, as an association," said James, who added that he often feels that his words are taken out of context. "Us as athletes, owners, GMs, whatever, so forth. I think when the issue comes up, if you feel passionate about it or you feel like it's something that you want to talk about, then so be it."

Blues enjoy White House celebration with Trump

The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues visited the White House on Tuesday, showing up en masse for a ceremony with President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden. "It was a very lighthearted, fun kind of celebration," said Blues chairman Tom Stillman, who gave the president a "Trump" No. 45 Blues jersey. "You don't expect it to be lots of laughs and comfortable -- jokes. It was a lot of fun."

Rapinoe hoping for settlement but holding ground in discrimination suit

U.S. women's national team standout Megan Rapinoe said she's "optimistic" that she and her fellow players can reach an agreement in their gender discrimination suit against U.S. Soccer, but that they're also ready for a fight. "I'm always open, I think the team is always open for a settlement," Rapinoe told Reuters on Tuesday, a day before a Women's Sports Foundation gala at which she and her 2019 World Cup-winning squad were set to be honored.

Soccer body FIFA may extend punishments globally after racism at Bulgaria-England match

Soccer body FIFA on Tuesday said it may extend punishments globally after racist incidents, including monkey chants directed at black players, marred a match between Bulgaria and England. "FIFA may extend worldwide any sanctions that a Confederation or Member Association imposes for racist incidents, such as those which occurred in Sofia during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier match between Bulgaria and England," the Zurich-based organization said.

