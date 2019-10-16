Delhi Cabinet approves expanded policy to encourage budding sportspersons

The Delhi government on Wednesday approved the Department of Education's proposal of upward revision in the cash incentives for sportspersons of the national capital. After this decision taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the city-state government will incur an expenditure of Rs 15 crore for the tournaments held during 2018-19. A provision for the same amount has been made under the scheme 'Cash Incentive to the Outstanding Sportspersons.'

The amount of cash prize will be categorized as High Priority, Priority and Other categories on the basis of the toughness of selection. The tournaments held every four years will be given higher cash incentives in comparison to the tournaments held every two years or annually.

According to an official statement, a sperate category for mentally challenged, blind, deaf, dumb and wheelchair sportspersons has been incorporated. Earlier, the Delhi government had increased the incentive for those sportspersons who have represented India at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games from time to time since 2015.

In the Asian Games, a sportsperson will get Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh for gold, silver and bronze medal respectively. In the Commonwealth Games, a sportsperson will get Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, and Rs 30 lakh for gold, silver and bronze medal respectively.

The coaches will also be awarded by cash prize if their sportsperson wins any medal. Rs 10 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh will be given for the Olympic Games, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games respectively. (ANI)

Also Read: We would form a government with full majority in

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)