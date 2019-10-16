Rams place S Johnson (shoulder) on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams placed safety John Johnson on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Johnson sustained a shoulder injury in the Rams' 20-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Marqui Christian, 24, likely will replace the 23-year-old Johnson, who has recorded 51 tackles and two interceptions this season for the Rams (3-3). Los Angeles' secondary has been in flux of late, with cornerback Aqib Talib being placed on injured reserve on Monday with fractured ribs.

The Rams also traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. Peters, whom the Rams acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs for draft picks in February 2018, was dealt in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft choice that ESPN's Adam Schefter reported would be a fifth-rounder.

The Rams are expecting the arrival of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey after trading first-round picks in each of the next two drafts, plus a fourth-round selection in 2021, to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ramsey, a 2017 first-team All-Pro, requested a trade from Jacksonville after Week 2. Ramsey, who turns 25 next week, played on Thursday night in Week 3 but sat out the Jaguars' last three games with a back injury.

