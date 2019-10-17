Bears' Trubisky eyes return vs. Saints

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is taking strides toward returning to the field for this weekend's game against the New Orleans Saints. Trubisky told reporters before Wednesday's practice that he felt "close" to 100 percent in his recovery from a dislocated left shoulder and a slight labrum tear. He was then a full participant during the session.

"I think I just got to show the training staff and the coaches that my shoulder and everything is strong enough to put me out there to withstand hits, to be able to do my job to 100 percent," the 25-year-old Trubisky said. "Hopefully once I show everyone that I'm good to go in practice this week, that they'll let me roll and not look back." Bears coach Matt Nagy said the team is "cautiously optimistic" that Trubisky will start for the Bears (3-2) against the visiting Saints (5-1) on Sunday afternoon.

Trubisky, who will require shoulder protection should he play on Sunday, sustained the injury during Chicago's 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 29. Chase Daniel started the following week -- with Trubisky sitting out all three practices -- in a 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders in London before the Bears entered their bye week.

