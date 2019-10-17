Steelers QB Rudolph clears concussion protocol

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph cleared concussion protocol on Wednesday, allowing him to return as the team's starting quarterback next week. The Steelers are off on bye this week, before hosting the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in Week 8.

Rudolph missed Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after sustaining a concussion a week earlier on a scary hit against the Baltimore Ravens. Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges started in his place, going 15 of 20 for 132 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Steelers won 24-17. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed to reporters that Rudolph would remain the starter over Hodges once healthy.

Rudolph was knocked unconscious by a hit from Ravens safety Earl Thomas -- who was fined $21,000 by the NFL -- during an Oct. 6 game in Pittsburgh. Rudolph returned to practice last week on a limited basis and worked with the scout team, but was ruled out to face the Chargers. The 24-year-old has started three games in place of Ben Roethlisberger, who had season-ending elbow surgery after Week 2. Rudolph has gone 63 of 94 for 646 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

