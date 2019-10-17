Sports News Roundup: Antwerp quarter-finals; Euro 2020 qualifier and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

England's Itoje says rugby cannot be complacent about racism

Rugby cannot afford to be complacent about racism in the wake of the abuse suffered by England's black soccer players in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria, lock Maro Itoje has said. England beat Bulgaria 6-0 in Sofia on Monday in a match marred by a section of home supporters taunting the visitors with Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

MLB notebook: Angels hire Maddon as manager

The Los Angeles Angels and Joe Maddon agreed to terms on a contract to make him the team's next manager. In making the official announcement on Wednesday, the Angels did not release contract specifics. The Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register, however, both reported it was a three-year deal, with ESPN reporting the value at between $12 million and $15 million.

Patrick Day dies following brutal knockout

American boxer Patrick Day died on Wednesday in Chicago as a result of the traumatic brain injury he suffered during his fight on Saturday, where he was knocked out by Charles Conwell in the 10th round. Day, 27, had been in a coma for four days following his defeat and, despite having emergency brain surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, doctors were unable to save the junior middleweight.

Basketball hall of famer McGraw doubts college athlete pay law will help women

Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw expressed scepticism on Wednesday over a California law permitting college athletes be paid, saying she was concerned that the legislation would not do much to help women athletes. Late last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation allowing student athletes to receive payment for such things as product endorsement deals and use of their likeness in video games, a potentially lucrative opportunity for college sports stars that flies in the face of long-standing National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules.

Report: Brown turns down Celtics' four-year, $80 million offer

Swingman Jaylen Brown is not interested in the four-year, $80 million extension he has received from the Boston Celtics, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday. Brown, who turns 23 next week, is heading into the final season of his contract, and he would be a restricted free agent next summer unless he comes to an agreement with the Celtics.

Wawrinka outlasts Lopez to reach Antwerp quarter-finals

Stan Wawrinka was made to work hard at the European Open on Wednesday as the Swiss veteran outlasted Feliciano Lopez 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the quarter-finals in Antwerp. The 34-year-old Wawrinka, seeking his first ATP trophy since he lifted the title in Geneva two years ago, served 17 aces -- one less than Lopez -- and converted one out of four break-point opportunities to edge the tight match.

NHL roundup: Avs take first loss as Pens win in OT

Brandon Tanev scored a short-handed goal with 1:03 left in overtime Wednesday to give the host Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win and hand the Colorado Avalanche their first loss of the season. Tanev's shot from the bottom of the left circle was inadvertently knocked across the goal line by Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog near the far post.

Tortorella has procedure to remove skin cancer growth

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella underwent a minor procedure to remove a basal cell carcinoma -- a form of skin cancer -- from his forehead on Tuesday. Tortorella, who was sporting a small bruise from the incision on Wednesday, told reporters that his condition is not considered serious and that he had been delaying the procedure for quite some time.

Raiders OT Brown accused of domestic violence, sued

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown is facing a civil lawsuit from the mother of his child, who is accusing him of domestic violence. The woman, identified as Diorra Marzette-Sanders, said Brown "bruised, bloodied and battered" her on numerous occasions over the past two years.

NFL notebook: Ramsey 'overjoyed' to join Rams

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, told Uninterrupted's '17 Weeks' Podcast on SiriusXM that he was "overjoyed" to join the Los Angeles Rams. "Big, big day for me," Ramsey said Wednesday. "I'm currently just walking outside right now, I'm filled with joy, I'm overjoyed right now."

