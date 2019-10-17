Priya Punia signs up with Fast&Up

India woman cricketer Priya Punia has signed up with Fast&Up, a company that produces nutrition supplements and drinks. Priya had made her ODI debut earlier this month against South Africa by scoring an unbeaten 75 to power India to victory.

Talking about her association with Fast&Up, Priya said: "The variety of products that the brand offers addresses different issues for various athletes. I hope the Fast&Up research and development team continue working on new products that will help boost recovery of athletes like us." The 23-year-old was awarded the player of the match award in her first ODI.

"It was my ODI debut so I was obviously a bit nervous. I was playing slowly at the start of my innings because I was taking time to get set in the middle," said Priya, who made her international debut against New Zealand in a T20I earlier this year. "After my partner got out I had to maintain the run rate and I was ready to start playing my shots by then. That is what I did.

"I'm happy that I performed well during my debut and that I was there till the last and also that my team won. It was even better because my father was there and it was a great experience," she added. The 23-year-old had joined an elite list of Indian women cricketers who have scored a half-century in their debut which include Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anju Jain, Karuna Jain etc.

Fast&Up is in partnership with over 100 Indian athletes which include Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal, India's highest ranked table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, boxer Sarita Devi and footballer Iain Hume.

