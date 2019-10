Bangladesh announce 15-man squad for T20I series against India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced a 15-man squad for their upcoming T20I series against India.

Bangladesh will tour India for a three-match T20I series, starting from November 3. The T20I series will be followed by a two-match Test match series.

Bangladesh's 15-man squad for T20I series: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Liton Kumar Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, MahmudUllah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam. (ANI)

