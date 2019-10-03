Bangladesh PM in India; to hold talks with Modi on Saturday

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here on a four-day visit on Thursday and will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and connectivity. After arriving here in the morning, Hasina took part in the World Economic Forum's 'Country Strategy Dialogue--Bangladesh'.

She will inaugurate the India Bangladesh Business Forum and participate in the closing plenary of the WEF. On Saturday, the Bangladeshi prime minister will hold talks with her Indian counterpart following which the two sides will sign agreements. The two prime ministers will also jointly inaugurate three bilateral projects via video link.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on Hasina during her visit. This is her first visit to India since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India. Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years.

Officials said both Modi and Hasina will deliberate on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and connectivity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)