The ones who fast together laugh together, Kohli celebrates Karva Chauth with Anushka

For India skipper Virat Kohli who celebrated Karva Chauth with wife Anushka Sharma "the ones who fast together laugh together." Kohli took to Twitter to post the message along with the hashtag "Happy karvachauth"

Batsman Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted about the day. "Happy #KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots #AeshaDhawan. Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together," Dhawan tweeted. Suresh Raina also shared an image with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina captioning it as "HappyKarvachauth."

Whereas, former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Bahut Ghazab, Prem aur Shraddha #KarwaChauth #Chand." (ANI)

