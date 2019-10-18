REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-EURO-BGR-ENG/ Bulgarian prosecutors charge man over racist chants at England game

SOFIA - Bulgarian prosecutors on Thursday charged an 18-year-old man in connection with the racist abuse hurled at England's black players during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia. OLYMPICS-2020/MARATHON

Tokyo will have to accept IOC plan to move marathon to Hokkaido -2020 Olympics head TOKYO - Tokyo has little choice but to accept an International Olympic Committee (IOC) move to shift the 2020 marathon to a cooler northern island in Japan despite opposition to the plan in the capital, the president of Tokyo 2020 Olympics said on Thursday.

SOCCER-SPAIN/MIAMI Soccer-La Liga renew efforts to host game in America

MADRID - Spain's La Liga has renewed its efforts to host a league game in Miami, officially requesting a change of venue for December’s fixture between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid. UPCOMING

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Australia - England news conference and training England prepare for the first Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita.

18 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-IRL/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Ireland - New Zealand news conferences & training New Zealand prepare for the second Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.

18 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan announce team to face South Africa Japan head coach Jamie Joseph announces his team to take on South Africa in Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

18 Oct 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-FRA/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales and France announce teams for their World Cup quarter-final Six Nations rivals Wales and France announce teams for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita.

18 Oct 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-IRL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland news conferences & training Ireland prepare for the second Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.

18 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia news conference & training Australia prepare for the first Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita against England.

18 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa news conference & training South Africa speak in Tokyo ahead of their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Japan.

18 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT MOTOGP

MOTOR-MOTOGP-JAPAN/ Motorcycling - MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix

18 Oct SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Liverpool. 18 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester United. 18 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPE/ (TV) Soccer - European Leagues General Assembly

European Leagues hold a news conference following its General Assembly in London. The format of European club competitions is expected to be discussed but the European Leagues is against the plans for an expanded and more lucrative Champions League. 18 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-MCI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Crystal Palace. 18 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-CJCUP/

Golf - PGA Tour - CJ Cup Brooks Koepka is the defending champion at the PGA Tour event at Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju island in South Korea.

18 Oct GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - French Open Action from day one of the French Open at Le Golf National.

18 Oct TENNIS

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. 18 Oct

