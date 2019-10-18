Pelicans' Williamson to miss preseason finale

New Orleans Pelicans rookie standout Zion Williamson will miss the club's preseason finale because of right knee soreness, the team announced Thursday. Williamson didn't travel with the team for Friday's road game against the New York Knicks. Williamson stayed behind to undergo further testing on the knee.

The Pelicans didn't list a timetable for his return. New Orleans opens the regular season Tuesday with a visit to the Toronto Raptors. Williamson, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, has enjoyed a strong preseason. He averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in four games and shot 71.4 percent from the field.

