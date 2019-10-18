Cavaliers C Zizic out with plantar fasciitis

International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 18-10-2019 07:16 IST
Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic will miss about four weeks with plantar fasciitis, the team announced Thursday. Zizic missed the Cavaliers' four preseason games because of discomfort and soreness in his left foot.

His injury was confirmed after tests at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and an evaluation by the Cavaliers medical staff. Entering his third season with the Cavs, the 6-foot-11, 254-pound Zizic averaged 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 59 games (25 starts) in 2018-19.

He was a first-round pick (23rd overall) of the Boston Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft but was traded in July 2017 -- before he had ever played a game with Boston -- in the Kyrie Irving trade. --Field Level Media

