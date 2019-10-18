Junior boxers notch up 21 medals at Asian C'ships

Indian boxers packed quite a heavy punch at the Asian Junior Championships, clinching a bumper tally of 21 medals, including six gold and nine silver, to end with the best medal haul among 26 competing countries in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. The Indian men's squad fetched two gold, three silver and an equal number of bronze, while the women claimed four gold, six silver and three bronze medals to round off a stupendous performance on Thursday evening.

The team ended top in terms of medals won but finished second behind Uzbekistan (20) which had a better gold count of eight. The gold-medallists among men were Vishvanath Suresh (46kg) and Bishwamitra Chongtham (48kg).

The top women finishers for the country were reigning national champion Kalpana (46kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Tanshbir Kaur Sandhu (80kg) and Alfiya Tarannum Pathan (+80kg). The silver medals were laimed by Yogesh Kagra (63kg), Jaydeep rawat (66kg) and Rahul (70kg).

Among the women, Tamanna (48kg), Tannu (52kg), Neha (54kg), Khushi (63kg), Sharvari Kalyankar (70kg) and Khushi (75kg) picked up silver medals. The bronze-medallists' list for women comprised Rinku (50kg), Ambeshori Devi (57kg) and Mahi Lama (66kg).

Vijay Singh (50kg), Victor Singh Shaikhom (52kg) and Vanshaj (60kg) claimed bronze in the men's competition. An unprecedented 26 countries competed in the continental event, which was open only to boxers born in 2003 or in 2004.

The number of participating pugilists stood at 239, including 170 men and 69 women.

