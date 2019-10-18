MCA to hold condolence meet for Madhav Apte on Oct 22

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will hold a condolence meet here on October 22 in the memory of former India and Mumbai opener Madhav Apte. Apte (86) died on September 23 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"A condolence meeting of the members of the Affiliated Clubs, Cricketers & Umpires under the auspices of MCA to condole the death of our beloved Late Shri Madhav Apte former India & Mumbai Player will be held on 22nd October 2019 at 4.00 p.m. at MCA Lounge, Wankhede Stadium," the cricket body said on its Twitter handle on Friday. Apte played seven Tests, in which he scored 542 runs, with a lone hundred and three 50s to his credit.

An MCA official said since the BCCI's annual general meeting is to be held on October 23, a few former India players are expected to be in the city the day before, and they may attend the condolence meet..

