Reports: Jets, G Osemele in dispute over shoulder injury

New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele is involved in a dispute with the team regarding the severity of his shoulder injury, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. Osemele, a two-time Pro Bowl selection acquired from the Oakland Raiders prior to the season, was set to undergo surgery to repair his shoulder and miss the rest of the campaign. But now the Jets want him back on the field Saturday, and he could be disciplined with either a fine or suspension if he doesn't comply, according to media reports.

Osemele, out almost four weeks, reportedly was given the approval of a team doctor and an independent doctor to practice. It was determined that his injury existed before the season and could wait until the offseason to address. According to Bleacher Report, though, Osemele sought opinions from two other doctors who said he does need surgery.

"There's no avoiding (surgery)," Osemele told reporters Friday. He added of his shoulder, "It's been killing me. I'm just trying to get this done. I've done everything I can. I've been at work every day, waking up at 5 in the morning, doing all the rehab and the treatments and stuff like that. I'm like the last dude out of here at night. I'm doing everything I can. I'm working with my agent. We're communicating with the team. There's just no communication between the team and my doctor and my agent. It's just been butting heads for whatever reason. Hopefully, it gets resolved soon."

Osemele, 30, has been sidelined since the Jets' Week 3 loss at New England on Sept. 22. The Jets play a home game against the Patriots on Monday night. Osemele played three years with the Raiders (2016-18) and four with the Baltimore Ravens (2012-15). He has played in 96 career games, all starts.

He was Baltimore's second-round pick in 2012 and helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII as a rookie.

